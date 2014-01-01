Skip to main content
Emmys
2017 Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win and Who Should Win
Emmys
EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Colbert's Hilarious Emmy Promos Are Here -- Watch!
Emmys
2017 Emmys: The Complete Guide
Emmys
The
Latest
in Emmys
Star Sightings: Sarah Hyland and Julianne Hough Live it Up at the Emmys, Ed Sheeran Visits Hooters & More!
From award shows and concerts to fancy dinners and nights out in Las Vegas, A-listers are really living it up this month!
See All the Stars at the 2017 Emmy Parties!
Celebs are pulling out all the stops at this year's pre- and post-Emmys parties.
Emmys 2017: Women Run the Show, In Front of and Behind the Camera
Nicole Kidman, Ava DuVernay and Elisabeth Moss are among the ceremony’s big winners.
2017 Emmys Trends: Low-Cut Gowns, Sexy Red Dresses & Purple for Ladies and Gents
The A-listers pulled out all the stops for the Emmy Awards on Sept. 17. Click through to see the biggest trends of the night.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Handmaid's Tale' Cast on Elisabeth Moss Getting Bleeped
The night's big winners joined ET backstage after collecting the final award of the show and revealed how they are going to celebrate.
EXCLUSIVE: Ann Dowd Feels 'Very Grateful' Following Emotional Emmy Win, Gushes Over 'Best' Husband
ET spoke with the 'Handmaid's Tale' actress backstage following her big Emmy win.
EXCLUSIVE: Donald Glover Doesn't Know If He's 'Ready' to Direct a Star Wars Movie
The 'Atlanta' star made history at Sunday night's Emmys, becoming the first-ever black Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series winner.
EXCLUSIVE: Milo Ventimiglia and Rumored Girlfriend Kelly Egarian Make It Date Night at the Emmys
The duo was seen snapping a selfie before heading into the Microsoft Theater on Sunday.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Wins Best Drama at 2017 Emmys
Elisabeth Moss, author Margaret Atwood and Oprah Winfrey were on hand to celebrate the show's big win at Sunday's Emmys.
Emmys 2017: The Winners, Where to Watch Them & What's Next!
The winners are in!
The Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2017 Emmys
The stars shined and sizzled at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.
Donald Glover Weighs In on His History-Making Emmys Wins
The 'Atlanta' star and first time winner also won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series on his juggernaut night!
The Best and Worst Dressed Stars at Emmys 2017!
ET breaks down our favorite (and not so favorite!) looks from the Emmys red carpet.
EXCLUSIVE: Laura Dern Reveals She's Giving Her Emmy Away, Says She's 'In' for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2
Laura Dern talks to ET about her big Emmy win.
