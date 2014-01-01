Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
Best Scene Stealers of 2017
Scene Stealers 2017: Kumail Nanjiani, Megan Mullally, Aubrey Plaza and More
Features
How Kumail Nanjiani Is Handling All That Award Chatter Surrounding 'The Big Sick' (Exclusive)
Features
‘Get Out’ Breakout Lil Rel Howery Reflects on a ‘Dope’ 2017 (Exclusive)
Features
The
Latest
in Best Scene Stealers of 2017
Keegan-Michael Key Fulfills a 'Dream Deferred' in 2017 (Exclusive)
After saying goodbye to “Key & Peele,” the actor has turned his attention to the stage with a standout Broadway debut in “Meteor Shower.”
Susan Sarandon Proves Why TV Is the Right Place to Be (Exclusive)
The longtime actress returned to TV with back-to-back roles on “Feud: Bette and Joan” and “Ray Donovan,” proving that it’s the place for women to thrive onscreen.
Lois Smith Delivers a Career Best With 'Marjorie Prime' (Exclusive)
Sixty years after making her film debut in “East of Eden,” Smith earns the best reviews of her career -- at 87 -- in “Marjorie Prime.”
Ray Romano Reveals the Secret to Becoming a Better Actor (Exclusive)
The actor proves that one’s career only gets better with time as he shines in two unexpected roles on film and TV.
Megan Mullally Savors a Surprising Career First With Return of ‘Will & Grace’ (Exclusive)
In 2017, the actress made a welcome (and celebrated) return to TV.
Beanie Feldstein Is the Broadway Star-Turned-Movie Star Next Door (Exclusive)
In one year, she’s made a name for herself on stage and screen with back-to-back breakout roles in “Hello, Dolly!” and Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird.”
How Ari’el Stachel Is Expanding Middle Eastern Visibility on Broadway (Exclusive)
The newcomer makes a celebrated Broadway debut in the hit musical about Israeli and Egyptian communities coming together.
‘Glee’ Star Alex Newell ‘Provides’ in Broadway Debut in ‘Once on This Island’ (Exclusive)
The former “Glee” star makes a show-stopping debut on Broadway in the revival of “Once on This Island.”
‘Search Party’ Breakout John Early Has a Ball Playing a Mess Onscreen (Exclusive)
The actor has been enjoying stealing the scene on TV’s sharpest comedies over the last two years, but it’s his turn on “Search Party” that’s made him unforgettable.
Why Molly Bernard Is the Most Reliable Ensemble Player on ‘Younger’ (Exclusive)
The actress finally gets an arc of her own on the TV Land series as she continues to be a breakout onscreen with roles on “Transparent” and “High Maintenance.”
How Aubrey Plaza Broke Out of the Box in 2017 (Exclusive)
The former ‘Parks and Recreation’ star reflects on a breakthrough year that saw her run away with FX’s ‘Legion’ and build up her producing cred behind the scenes.
How Kumail Nanjiani Is Handling All That Award Chatter Surrounding 'The Big Sick' (Exclusive)
The “Silicon Valley” actor stepped out on his own -- in a big way -- with a heartbreaking romantic comedy, “The Big Sick,” based on his real-life experiences.
Why 'Daily Show' Correspondent Hasan Minhaj Chose the Hard Path in 2017 (Exclusive)
The ‘Daily Show’ correspondent talks about his speech at the 2017 White House Correspondent’s Dinner and getting personal with his first Netflix special.
Why Robin Thede’s Perspective on Late-Night Is Needed by More Than Black Women (Exclusive)
Few women have successfully navigated late-night television, but with "The Rundown with Robin Thede," Robin Thede is making it her mission to offer something almost unheard of in this space.
Pagination
Page 1
Next page
More Results
Subscribe to Best Scene Stealers of 2017