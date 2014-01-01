Skip to main content
Star Sightings
The
Latest
in Star Sightings
Must-See Star Sightings: March 2018
See how the A-listers are living it up this month!
Star Sightings: Katie Holmes Gets Her Snack On, Jaime King Opens Up About the #MeToo Movement & More!
From Oscars parties to doing good in New York City, celebs stepped out for plenty of fabulous causes!
Must-See Star Sightings: February 2018
See how the A-listers are living it up this month!
Star Sightings: Kourtney Kardashian Parties in Sexy LBD, Charlize Theron Heads to Daytona & More!
Whether they're partying with NBA stars, celebrating birthdays or relaxing in Mexico, find out how the A-listers are living it up this month!
Star Sightings: Vanessa Hudgens and Brittany Snow Get Their Style On, Josh Duhamel Tees Up & More!
From coast to coast, NYFW to Valentine's Day celebrations, see how the stars are living it up this month!
Star Sightings: Cardi B Rocks Out During Super Bowl Weekend, Julianne Hough Flies High & More!
From coast to coast and everything in-between (including Minneapolis for the Super Bowl!), see how celebs have been living it up!
Star Sightings: Beyonce and JAY-Z Celebrate GRAMMYs Weekend, Demi Lovato Gets Her Fitness On & More!
It was a big week for music -- and the stars came out to celebrate!
Must-See Star Sightings
See how the A-listers are living it up this month!
Star Sightings: Nick Jonas Does Vegas, Sofia Richie Parties in LA, 'Lady Bird' Stars Reunite & More!
From awards season parties to dinners across the country, find out how A-listers are living it up this month!
Star Sightings: Justin Timberlake Parties With G-Eazy, Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Adorably Match & More!
From parties in Los Angeles to sweet indulgences in New York City, see how the A-listers are living it up from coast-to-coast!
Star Sightings: Allison Janney Has a Sweet Golden Globes Night, Neil Patrick Harris Takes Vegas & More!
From the City of Angels to the Big Apple, see how celebs are living it up from coast to coast right now!
Star Sightings: Keith Urban Rocks Hard on New Year's Eve, Demi Lovato Celebrates Her Sister's Birthday & More!
From counting down to 2018 in Las Vegas and celebrating birthdays in big ways, see how the A-listers are living it up right now!
Must-See Star Sightings
See how the A-listers are living it up this month!
Star Sightings: Lauren Conrad Lives Her Best Breakfast Life, Reese Witherspoon Has Holiday Spirit & More!
From putting up decorations to dining in style, see how the A-listers are living it up this month!
