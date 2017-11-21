Everything Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Have Said About Their IVF Journey: A Timeline

Teigen revealed that she and her husband decided to choose the sex of their forthcoming child while sitting down for an interview with People. "I've made this decision," Teigen said. "Not only am I having a girl, but I picked the girl from her little embryo. I picked her and was like, 'Let's put in the girl.'"

"I think I was most excited and allured by the fact that John would be the best father to a little girl. That excited me," she added. "It excited me to see … just the thought of seeing him with a little girl. I think he deserves a little girl. I think he deserves that bond."

Even then, Teigen explained that she and Legend already had plans on having a son in the future, after their first child. "A boy will come along," she says. "We'll get there too, so it’s not like we really have to pick. But he definitely is very lucky to have a little girl. And this girl is going to be so completely lucky to have John as her papa -- it's crazy!"

Later, Teigen responded to backlash she faced from internet haters who criticized her for choosing the sex of her baby. "What is that difference though? I've already created embryos with a doctor. only after must it be random. This is all so interesting," the model tweeted. "I said it so casually because I'm just open. I'm around so many open-minded people & forgot it's controversial."