Everything Khloe Kardashian Has Said About Her First Pregnancy

It’s been a magical time for Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The couple are preparing to welcome their baby girl in just a few short weeks!

Though they didn’t confirm they were expecting their first child together until the reality star was six months pregnant, Khloe has been very open about her pregnancy ever since.

From speaking directly with ET to opening up on her app and social media channels, Khloe has been an open book to her fans throughout this special journey. Here’s everything she’s said about her pregnancy thus far:

The Announcement

After months of speculation, Khloe and Tristan confirmed the news on Khloe’s Instagram account in late December 2017. Sharing a photo of her growing baby bump with Tristan’s hands around it, the Revenge Body star couldn’t wait to share her news with the world.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient,” she wrote. “I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

She went on to thank her fans for their support, sharing, “I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us.Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!”

Later on Khloe opened up about the photo on her app, saying, "Everyone thought this was some strategic picture, but in fact, I think we got it done in 20 seconds -- and it was just done by us."

Before she announced it to the crew, she had the share the news with her family. And before that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew knew about it.

"I've known the crew since 2007, we've had pretty much essentially the same crew," she explained n Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January. "They've been involved in pretty much the best and worst of our lives, and they keep quiet."

When the episode featuring Khloe telling her family aired, she tweeted, "I'm SO happy we captured all this!! Such a blessing to have all of these memories forever! #KUWTK.”

On The Timing

Though she has admitted the pregnancy was a “surprise,” Khloe is so excited to be a mom. She told ITV’s Lorraine that now is the perfect time for this to be happening for her.

"I think it puts so many things into perspective," she said about parenthood. "And so many people say, ‘Once you have a baby, your life just begins, and you’re going to realize everything you were doing was nonsense.’ But honestly, I’m just so happy this is happening in my life right now. People always say, ‘When you’re ready, you’ll have a baby.’ I feel so ready."

@goodamerican #GoodMama 💞👖Launches Thursday 3.15.2018 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 12, 2018 at 4:39pm PDT

Her Bump

Before her announcement, Khloe went to great lengths to cover up her baby bump.

"I can't even believe I hid my bump for as long as I did, lol!" she admitted on her app. "It took a few styling sessions, serious strategy and a s**t-ton of courage, but it worked!"

She relied closely on “billowy coats” and “cinched waist, A-line” dresses.

Since Khloe waited to announce until she was almost six months along in her pregnancy, a fan at the time commented that her baby bump was rather small.

“In the mornings my tummy seems smaller and later in the evening it pops out more. So I think,” she wrote on Twitter.

In January, Khloe told Ellen DeGeneres that the most uncomfortable she’s been was prior to her announcement.

“At the beginning, the first trimester’s the worst, and no one knows you’re pregnant yet, and you feel the most uncomfortable,” she said at the time.

Khloe also told ET that her baby bump makes her feel “sexy,” saying, "The first few months is not sexy, because it's like, you're just a little chubby. No one will know you're pregnant, they're just like, 'Oh, you should get back in the gym.' And you just feel the worst. So I think now that I'm showing more I feel sexy."

She also opened up about the changes her weight gain has brought to her body on Twitter, noting, "I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute! 'Pregnancy may make cellulite look worse for a while, because the weight that you gain in pregnancy could make it more noticeable. I feel like I've always had cellulite but it's way more prominent at the moment.”

Complications

After learning she was struggling with low levels of progesterone, Khloe took supplement pills to compensate for the low numbers. These pills took their toll on her body.

"Literally, I can’t walk," Khloe said on an episode of KUWTK. "I just feel sick every night. I feel gross."

Her struggles paid off though when her levels went back up.

"This is one example of why you don’t announce early. There's a lot of complications. As soon as I get to my second trimester, I'll have such relief and that's what I'm waiting for," Khloe said at the time.

Her Fitness

From early on in her announcement, Khloe faced criticism for her intense workouts. She didn’t stand for the haters, and quickly clapped back.

"For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended," she tweeted alongside a link to an article about the benefits of exercising while pregnant. "Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing s**t."

She also took to her website to give a more detailed explanation behind her fitness.

"For me, health and wellness resolutions are especially important this year. Being pregnant, it's a whole different type of self-care," she wrote. "I still exercise to maintain my sanity and also to feel good about myself, but my workouts are not as intense as they once were. I'm also eating differently because, of course I have cravings, but I want to make sure I'm supplying my baby with the proper nutrients."

She noted that she’s had to tone down her fitness regimen since learning she was pregnant, adding, "I'm focused on being healthy mind, body and soul for myself and the baby -- but man, I can't wait to be a beast in the gym already, LOL. Still, for as active as I have been during my pregnancy, I feel great. So my new year's resolution will be to stay as healthy mentally and physically as I can!"

Khloe also opened up to ET about her workouts in January.

"It's bizarre to me that people don't want me to be happy and stay healthy and fit," she told ET’s Keltie Knight. "My doctor wants me to work out everyday if I could, so I'm doing doctor's orders and I feel good. Whatever you do before you're pregnant, you're allowed to continue, and they say it leads for a better delivery. I feel great, and I would feel horrible if I was just sitting around, overeating all day... I don't have swollen feet, I don't have a lot of these things because I'm staying so active right now. So, as long as I can, I want to keep that up."

Her Diet

Khloe wants to stay healthy throughout her pregnancy, and that includes eating.

“I definitely will indulge in cravings, but you’re eating for one – me – and something that’s this big,” she told DeGeneres, holding her fingers up to show a small size. “My mom’s one of those people. She brought me eight boxes of Krispy Kreme donuts and got mad when I didn’t eat them all.”

Several weeks later on her app, Khloe noted "If I'm craving something, I make sure I give it to myself."

Some cravings she’s admitted having include spaghetti, strawberries and whipped cream, and pancakes!

In her third trimester, Khloe admitted she’s completely given in to her cravings.

"I've been eating like a beast and I don't like it, LOL," she wrote on her app. "In my second trimester, I was giving in to my cravings in moderation -- but now in my third, I just don't have the self-control I used to have."

Her Hair

KoKo has noticed a big difference in her luscious locks while pregnant, and she’s fully embracing it!

“I have been Brazilian blow drying my hair for years because I want straight hair – you always want what you don’t have,” she explained on Snapchat. “But now that I’m pregnant, I can’t do that, so my curl is slowly coming back. It’s always curlier underneath. But it’s slowly coming back. It’s frizzy right now, but it’s coming back, and I actually like it now.”

❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

Maternity Wear

As much as she embraces her baby bump, KoKo isn’t that enthusiastic about maternity wear.

“I’m going to try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible,”she told DeGeneres in January.

She also looked to her sisters for pregnancy style inspiration.

"A jumpsuit might not be the most convenient choice for a pregnant lady (frequent pee breaks!), but Kourt looked damn good! I knew I needed to follow her lead," she wrote on her app in February, adding, "Kim's silk dress/red lip combo was major inspo."

Baby Names

“I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior, Tristan Jr., but for a girl, I don’t know where to begin. I want a ‘K’ or a ‘T,’” she told DeGeneres in January.

Once she announced that she was expecting a baby girl, Khloe admitted she’s still struggling with baby names on Twitter in March.

"I think a T but a K is an option as well," she told a fan. "That’s as far as I know."

On Having a Baby Girl

The mom-to-be was totally shocked to learn she was having a baby girl in a March episode of KUWTK. She later opened up on her app about her hopes and dreams for her future little one, saying she wanted her to “speak many languages” and develop a secret talent for “singing.”

"My baby is going to grow up listening to: Old school music," she dished. "We listen to it now. All Anita Baker, Michael McDonald, Marvin Gaye, Patti LaBelle, Michael Jackson…real music!"

But it will be quite a while before Khloe and Tristan allow their mini-me to watch KUWTK -- or go on a date!

"My child will be 13 when they watch their first episode of KUWTK," she revealed. "And 15 (I'm not sure what TT will say) years old when they're allowed to go on their first date."

On Her Sisters

With lots of nieces and nephews already surrounding her, Khloe knew she’d receive plenty of advice from her older sisters.

"[I got] a lot [of advice from my sisters]. Too much," Khloe told ET in January. "I've gotten to the point... I'm like, 'OK, shut the f**k up and take your own advice.' Like, I love Kourtney, but... I'm going to figure it all out, I promise you. We're all going to learn. So some advice is great, but it's also not what you say, it's how you say it."

Khloe was especially excited to be pregnant at the same time as her younger sister, Kylie Jenner. After Kylie finally spilled the beans, Khloe shared a photo of their two bare baby bumps with a special message.

“Congratulations My Sweet Kylie!” Khloe wrote. “What a magical ride it’s been! I’ll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it’s been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama. Love big mama.”

On Sex While Pregnant

Never shy with her words, Khloe got candid on her app about having sex with Tristan while she’s been pregnant.

"In the beginning, sex was the same," Khloe wrote. "As I got into my third trimester and started to get bigger, it became harder to have sex and a little more uncomfortable and limiting. Tristan is amazing and would never make me feel different in any way, but I'm sure it's uncomfortable for a man to have sex with a pregnant woman too."

Delivery Room

Khloe revealed on Kimmel that she will be giving birth in Ohio and said those who “annoy” her in the least will be invited in for her delivery.

"I've been in the delivery room for all of their babies," Khloe recalled. "I even witnessed when Kylie [Jenner] was being born from my mom."

On Surrogacy

With her older sister, Kim Kardashian, welcoming her third child via surrogate in January, Khloe revealed she had considered the possibility of going that route in an interview with ITV’s Lorraine.

"I thought about surrogacy at one point, but then it just didn’t cross my mind," she reveals. "When I got pregnant, I was just so surprised. ... I was just in shock, I think as much as everybody else was."

Eating the Placenta

In an episode of KUWTK, Khloe spoke with Kim about eating the placenta – which Kim’s has been public about doing in the past.

"I'm going to eat it in pills," she told Kim of ingesting the umbilical cord.

Khloe had a killer baby shower for her little girl over the weekend, watch the clip below to see photos from the event!

