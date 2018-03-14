Everything We Learned From Kendall Jenner's Candid Interview: From Dating Blake Griffin to Kylie's Baby!

No subject matter was off limits when Kendall Jenner spoke with Vogue.

The 22-year-old model covers the high-fashion magazine's April issue, and opens up to writer Jonathan Van Meter in a way she never has before. "I have literally nothing to hide," she touts.

While Jenner has always appeared to be more private about her personal life than other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, in this interview she talks motherhood, sexuality, her love life and addresses one of the biggest controversies of her career.

Here's a look at what ET learned about Jenner from her ultra candid conversation with Vogue:

1. She's Not Gay

When asked by Van Meter why "the internet seems to think you’re gay," Jenner responds, "I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience -- not against it whatsoever -- but I’ve never been there before."

Clearing up the rumors once and for all, she declares, "But to answer your question: I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide. I would never hide something like that."

2. Is She Dating Blake Griffin?

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star never outright confirms to the magazine that she's dating the Detroit Pistons player, she does have an answer when asked point blank if she has a boyfriend.

"I like my private life," she tells Van Meter on the phone after noting that she's visiting a "friend" in Michigan the day after Valentine's Day. "I’m happy. He’s very nice. I have someone being very nice to me."

Jenner also claims she's had other relationships that the media didn't necessarily know about. "I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!'" she says. "I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy."

3. The Pepsi Commercial Controversy

In an ad for the beverage company released last April, Jenner is seen ending a protest by sharing a Pepsi with a police officer as the crowd starts to cheer. The scene sparked a Twitter backlash, with some threatening to boycott the soft drink company, while others accused the brand of mocking the Black Lives Matter movement. The commercial was taken off the air within 24 hours.

“Obviously, my intention was not to hurt anyone,” she says of starring in the ad. “Honestly, I just hid out. It hurt me that I hurt other people.”

Jenner adds, "I’ve been yelled at before, stepped in controversy before, but nothing to that extent. You can never really prepare for something like that.”

4. Motherhood

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Vogue

Once Khloe Kardashian has her baby, Jenner will be the only sibling in her family to not have a child. As for whether she plans to start a family of her own someday, she tells Vogue that she's "ready to wait."

"I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29," she notes.

That being said, Jenner sees herself as being naturally maternal. "My friends make fun of me and call me Mama Ken because I literally take control of every situation," she muses. "I guess I’m a control freak. Do you know how many times I’ve taken care of my drunk friends?"

5. It's "Different" With Kylie

love you, mean it A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 10, 2018 at 11:36pm PST

Jenner admits that she felt a little different when her 20-year-old sister, Kylie Jenner, gave birth to her first child last month.

"It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family -- it’s different exciting, because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with," she explains. "We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloe; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I. So to see my best friend growing up, have a baby, it’s already made us even closer."

6. How She Deals With Her Anxiety

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Vogue

"I made it a point at the beginning of 2017 to consciously slow down, take more time for myself, be more selective and not just do whatever my agents tell me to do," she tells the magazine.

In the past, Jenner has been vocal about her battle with anxiety and panic attacks, and now claims that transcendental meditation has helped in this area of her life.

"I had a lot of people in the industry say to me, ‘I know you have a busy schedule -- what do you do to stay calm, cool, and collected?’ I was like, ‘Um, nothing?’" she recalls. "Then one day, when I was having a freak-out -- I was having multiple freak-outs -- I was like, 'OK, I’m going to try this.' So I found this lady, she’s awesome, she taught me TM, and I love it."

In a recent episode of KUWTK, Jenner's mother, Kris Jenner, also opens up about her daughter's anxiety after receiving a worrisome phone call from her daughter.

Check it out:

