Everything We Learned on the Set of 'Thor: Ragnarok': New Looks, Potential Spinoffs and Lots of Laughs

Meet Valkyrie

Who is she? "She's a world-class warrior," Thompson, who starred in Creed and Westworld before joining Marvel's Cinematic Universe, tells us. "When we find her in this film, she's a reluctant hero. She's someone that really gets back into the game with Thor and with the Hulk. And she's just a badass...She's really hardcore. I kick a lot of a**. If fact, I kick a lot of a** on this bridge." (The bridge in question is a set piece glimpsed in the trailer, during a pre-battle standoff featuring Valkyrie, Thor, Loki and Hulk.)

The Valkyrie of the comic books is a swordsmith and leader of the fierce, all-female, winged horse-riding Valkyrior. That Valkyrie, known as Brunnhilde, also happens to be a white woman with blonde hair. "We want to make films that reflect the world that we live in," Thompson states matter-of-factly. "And there are plenty of women that look like Valkyrie, but there are plenty of women that look like me. What was more important for Taika -- and for Marvel in general -- was that they found someone that captured the spirit of Valkyrie. In this case, she happens to look like me."

Will they or won't they? Thompson played far coyer when addressing her character's potential romance with Thor. "You'll just have to watch and see... They definitely have a ton in common: They both come from Asgard. They are people that are trying to figure out their moral compass, what their responsibility is to their homeland. They're fighters. They're tough," she ponders. "So, I think there's a spark. And Thor is actually a big fan of Valkyrie. He's, like, a fanboy. If there were Valkyrie posters, Thor would have had them in his [bedroom growing up.] Like, probably right over his bed, he would have had me and dreamt about me. So, there definitely is something between them, but whether it's romantic, who knows?"

As for the possibility of Thompson as an actress playing out an onscreen romance with Hemsworth, she jokes, "It was the biggest reason why I didn't think I wanted to take the part, initially. I was like, 'I don't know if I can act that well. Like, finding him attractive would be--I'd have to dig really deep in my soul to find the honesty in that.' So, I just superimpose other people's faces on him and other people's bodies."