Everything You Need to Know About the Harvey Weinstein Scandal -- From the Accusations to the Fallout

The on Wednesday with allegations that Weinstein had sexually harassed her on two different occasions. According to Delevingne, she first heard from Weinstein in her early years as an actress. "I was working on a film and I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media," she claims, calling their talk "odd and uncomfortable."

Delevingne says her next encounter with Weinstein occurred "a year or two later," when he Weinstein allegedly brought her to his hotel room and tried to get her to kiss another woman who was already waiting there.

"I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....I thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....I was so nervous," she wrote. "After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room."