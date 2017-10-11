Everything You Need to Know About the Harvey Weinstein Scandal -- From the Accusations to the Fallout
As Harvey Weinstein continues to develop every day, with more celebrities condemning the producer's alleged actions or coming out with their own claims of sexual harassment, ET is looking back and breaking down the scandal as it's developed.
From a look at Weinstein's rise to Hollywood power before the scandal broke, to the big-name stars who , to the producer's current sex addition treatment, here's everything you need to know about the massive controversy.
The Hollywood Mogul
Harvey Weinstein has been a powerful and influential Hollywood producer for decades. The media mogul and his brother, Bob Weinstein co-founded the independent film distribution studio Miramax in 1979 and in 2005, they left to start their own independent movie studio, The Weinstein Company.
Through his decades in art house production and distribution of wildly profitable films, the 65-year-old executive formed friendships and professional connections with a huge number of A-list celebrities and celebrated filmmakers, often early in their careers.
In 1987, Weinstein married his personal assistant at Miramax, Eve Chilton. The pair, who share three daughters -- Lilly, 22, Emma, 19, and Ruth, 14 -- later divorced in 2004.
Later that same year, he began dating English fashion designer and Marchesca co-founder They tied the knot in 2007 and share two kids -- 7-year-old daughter India and 4-year-old son, Dashiell
First Reports Surface
While many insiders have come forth to say that have been circulating around Hollywood for years, the first major report detailing specific allegations was published by on Oct. 5.
The report -- which claims Weinstein has reached at least eight settlements with women over sexual harassment claims from 1990 to 2015 -- featured an interview with Ashley Judd, who was the first big-name star that Weinstein sexually harassed her.
Judd claimed Weinstein invited her to The Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a breakfast business meeting, but was surprised when he sent her up to his suite. Judd claims the producer appeared in a bathrobe and alleges that, despite her repeated rejections, he continuously requested intimate favors from her -- including a massage, a shoulder rub and allegedly asking if she would watch him take a shower.
Weinstein Responds, Apologizes and Threatens to Sue
In a statement to ET, Weinstein's lawyer, Charles J. Harder, said the New York Times report was "saturated with false and defamatory statements," and that it "relies on mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report, apparently stolen from an employee personnel file, which has been debunked by nine different eyewitnesses."
"We sent the Times the facts and evidence, but they ignored it and rushed to publish," Harder stated. "We are preparing the lawsuit now. All proceeds will be donated to women’s organizations."
After the report was published, Weinstein where he wrote, "I came of age in the ‘60s and ‘70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then. I have since learned it’s not an excuse – in the office or out of it. To anyone."
Weinstein also stated, "I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to be better, I have a long way to go. This is my commitment. My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons… I so respect all women and regret what happened."
Over the past year, had been advising Weinstein on "gender and power dynamics," according to The New York Times.
"I'm working with a guy who has behaved badly over the years, who is genuinely remorseful, who says, you know, 'I have caused a lot of pain,'" said Bloom -- who took some heat while serving as Weinstein's advisor from critics who accused her of defending his behavior -- on .
The next day, however, Bloom announced that she had resigned from the position, tweeting, "My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement."
Accusers Continue to Come Forward
The NYT article spoke with eight women who alleged that they'd been targets of Weinstein's sexual harassment, and many others in the days following the report. Here are some of the A-list stars who are among the myriad of accusers.
- Mira Sorvino
The Oscar-winning actress claimed in that Weinstein sexually harassed her and tried to pressure her into a physical relationship while they worked together. Sorvino alleges that during the Toronto International Film Festival in September 1995, she warded off Weinstein's advances in a hotel room, telling him it was against her religion to date married men."He started massaging my shoulders, which made me very uncomfortable, and then tried to get more physical, sort of chasing me around," she alleged.
- Rosanna Arquette
The Pulp Fiction actress in a hotel room in the early '90s. She agreed to meet Weinstein for dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel to look at a new script, but was told to meet him upstairs in his hotel room.
She then claimed Weinstein opened the door wearing a bathrobe, and after telling her he needed a massage, grabbed her hand. She alleges that the incident escalated when, after yanking her hand away, he allegedly grabbed it again and pulled it towards his visibly erect penis.
"My heart was really racing. I was in a fight-or-flight moment,” Arquette said. The actress claimed that, after rejecting Weinstein's advances, "He made things very difficult for me for years."
- Rose McGowan
that Weinstein reached a previously undisclosed settlement with actress Rose McGowan in 1997 "after an episode in a hotel room" during the Sundance Film Festival, when she was 23 years old. The publication reports that they viewed legal documents that stated McGowan received a $100,000 settlement, which was "not to be construed as an admission" by Weinstein, but intended to "avoid litigation and buy peace."
While McGowan has not addressed the settlement directly, on Twitter and has called on the entire board of directors at The Weinstein Company to resign.
- Asia Argento
The actress at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the French Riviera when she was 21 years old. Argento says she came to the event for a party that Miramax was throwing, but found herself in a hotel room alone with Weinstein after a producer took her upstairs to him.
Argento alleges that, after reluctantly giving a massage to Weinstein, who was in his bathrobe, he forced her legs apart and performed oral sex on her after she repeatedly told him to stop. "[Weinstein] terrified me, and he was so big," Argento claims. "It wouldn’t stop. It was a nightmare. ... I was not willing."
- Gwyneth Paltrow
The Shakespeare In Love actress in an article published on Tuesday, where she alleges that Weinstein summoned her to his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a work meeting when she was 22, before production began on the 1996 romantic dramedy Emma. The meeting allegedly ended with the producer placing his hands on her and suggesting they head to the bedroom for massages.
"I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” adding that she refused his alleged advances, and told a few friends, family members, her agent, and her then-boyfriend, Brad Pitt. ET has learned that Pitt "strongly confronted [Weinstein] and told him repeatedly that it better never happen again."
- Angelina Jolie
Jolie recounted a time when Weinstein allegedly made unwanted advances during the release of Playing by Heart in 1998. "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," Jolie told The New York Times in an email. "This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."
- Lauren Sivan
The TV reporter told the Huffington Post that in 2007, she went to eat at an restaurant that Weinstein owned and claims he invited her downstairs to tour the kitchen
"I immediately rebuffed and said, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa. I had no idea that that’s what this was. I’m sorry, I have a very serious boyfriend and I’m not interested,'" she told the Post, claiming that Weinstein then blocked the door and proceeded to masturbate in front of her. "[He] said, ‘Well, then stand there and be quiet’ … It happened very quickly and he immediately exposed himself and began pleasuring himself."
- Cara Delevingne
The on Wednesday with allegations that Weinstein had sexually harassed her on two different occasions. According to Delevingne, she first heard from Weinstein in her early years as an actress. "I was working on a film and I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media," she claims, calling their talk "odd and uncomfortable."
Delevingne says her next encounter with Weinstein occurred "a year or two later," when he Weinstein allegedly brought her to his hotel room and tried to get her to kiss another woman who was already waiting there.
"I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....I thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....I was so nervous," she wrote. "After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room."
These are just some of the woman who have and assault. Other accusers include several of Weinstein's former employees -- Emily Nestor, Lauren O’Connor, Lauren Madden, and Zelda Perkins -- as well as actresses Heather Graham, Lucia Evans, Emma de Caunes, Jessica Barth, Romola Garai, Katherine Kendall, Tomi-Ann Roberts, Judith Godrèche, Léa Seydoux, and Louisette Geiss.
Costume designer Dawn Dunning, charity coordinator Louise Godbold, model Zoe Brock, artist and writer Liza Campbell, and model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez have also spoken out with allegations of sexual misconduct, and the accusations
A spokesperson for Weinstein, Sallie Hofmeister, issued a statement to The New Yorker in response to the allegations, and said Weinstein denies any allegations of non-consensual sex.
“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances," the statement reads. "Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."
Celebs Condemn the Allegations
In the wake of the massive sexual harassment scandal, many stars began speaking out against Weinstein and a pervasive culture of sexism and sexual misconduct that some say permeates the entire entertainment industry.
Meryl Streep said in that "The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported," adding, "The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes."
It was a sentiment , including Judi Dench, Kate Winslet, Glenn Close, Mark Ruffalo, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Matt Damon, George Clooney, Christian Slater, Nicole Kidman, Leonardo Dicaprio, Benedict Cumberbatch, and dozens of others.
Many of those who spoke out against Weinstein's alleged actions also said that there were rumors that he behaved inappropriately, but the extent of the accusations was largely unknown.
According to Jessica Chastain, however, the stories of misconduct were more pervasive than people have acknowledged.
"I was warned from the beginning. The stories were everywhere. To deny that is to create an environment for it to happen again," Chastain tweeted on Monday.
Chastain also tweeted her support for a Variety article by critic Maureen Ryan about the need for men in Hollywood to take a vocal stand against pervasive sexual harassment in the industry.
"Yes. I'm sick of the media demanding only women speak up. What about the men? Perhaps many are afraid to look at their own behavior....." she wrote.
The Fallout
- His Termination
The Weinstein Company board of representatives -- which includes Weinstein's brother -- released a statement to ET on Sunday announcing that the embattled producer's employment
On Tuesday, the board released a follow-up statement again decrying Weinstein's actions and promising to conduct an independent investigation and
"[We] are shocked and dismayed by the recently emerged allegations of extreme sexual misconduct and sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein," the statement read. "These alleged actions are antithetical to human decency. These allegations come as an utter surprise to the Board. Any suggestion that the Board had knowledge of this conduct is false."
"We are committed to assisting with our full energies in all criminal or other investigations of these alleged acts, while pursuing justice for the victims and a full and independent investigation of our own," they added.
- His USC Endowment
In the apology statement he sent to The New York Times, Weinstein claimed he had begun organizing a $5 million endowment for the University of Southern California -- which would grant scholarships to aspiring female directors at the university -- long before the allegations came to light, writing, "While this might seem coincidental, it has been in the works for a year. It will be named after my mom and I won't disappoint her."
On Tuesday, USC
- His Marriage
Chapman announced on Tuesday in the wake of the allegations.
"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband,” Chapman said in a statement to People. "Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."
Weinstein addressed their split in a statement obtained by ET on Wednesday: "Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for."
"I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild."
A source close to Chapman told ET that following the storm of accusations and the couple's subsequent split. "She is very upset and feels defeated," the source said. "She is not concerned about her own finances whatsoever."
The source added that Chapman, who is currently living in New York City, "always knew [Weinstein] exhibited questionable behavior."
Weinstein Seeks Treatment
On Tuesday, it was reported that Weinstein was planning on leaving the country at a live-in facility overseas.
However, a source told ET on Wednesday that his originally-planned trip was delayed due to "plane issues." Hours later, a source told ET that the film producer has flown out of Los Angeles and is . According to the source, Weinstein was planning to go to Switzerland for treatment, but his brother, Bob, suggested he go to The Meadows in Arizona. While it's unclear if Weinstein will be checking into The Meadows, the source says he did follow his brother's advice and flew to Arizona.
For more on the ongoing scandal and , watch the video below.