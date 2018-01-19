Ewan McGregor Files for Divorce

Ewan McGregor has filed for divorce after nearly 22 years of marriage.

McGregor filed paperwork on Friday to end his marriage to Eve Mavrakis, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting joint custody of their four children, according to documents obtained by ET. Mavrakis is reportedly asking for sole custody of the children, with allowing visitation rights for McGregor, according to TMZ.

McGregor, 46, and Mavrakis, 51, had been separated since May. They met in 1995 on the set of the British television show Kavanagh QC, where she was a production designer.

McGregor has been rumored to be romantically involved with his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who split with her husband Riley Stears in May. The pair had been spotted last fall kissing in a London cafe.

