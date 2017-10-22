Ewan McGregor Reportedly Splits From Wife, Photographed Kissing 'Fargo' Co-Star Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan McGregor has reportedly split from his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis.

According to People, McGregor and Mavrakis have been separated since May. The news comes after the 46-year-old actor was spotted kissing his Fargo co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, at a London cafe, in pictures published by The Sun on Sunday.

ET has reached out to McGregor's rep for comment.

Winstead, 32, also split from husband Riley Stears in May, after seven years of marriage. In her statement about the breakup, Winstead called Stears her "best friend."