Ewan McGregor Reportedly Splits From Wife, Photographed Kissing 'Fargo' Co-Star Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Ewan McGregor has reportedly split from his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis.
According to People, McGregor and Mavrakis have been separated since May. The news comes after the 46-year-old actor was spotted kissing his Fargo co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, at a London cafe, in pictures published by The Sun on Sunday.
ET has reached out to McGregor's rep for comment.
Winstead, 32, also split from husband Riley Stears in May, after seven years of marriage. In her statement about the breakup, Winstead called Stears her "best friend."
"We have spent our lives together and it has been full of joy and warmth every day," Wintead wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of herself giving Stears a kiss on the cheek. "We’ve decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days. We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley."
Meanwhile, McGregor and 51-year-old Mavrakis, a production designer, have been married since 1995. The two have four children together -- 21-year-old Ciara, 16-year-old Jamyan, 15-year-old Esther and 6-year-old Anouk.
ET spoke with McGregor last October, when he said Mavrakis actually convinced him to helm his directorial debut, American Pastoral.
