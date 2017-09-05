EXCLUSIVE: '80 Pop Icon Debbie Gibson Joins 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25, Source Says

The 47-year-old singer is the latest celebrity to compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Gibson is a singer-songwriter, best known for her 1987 debut album Out of the Blue and hit singles, "Foolish Beat" and "Lost in Your Eyes." She's also had starring roles on Broadway in Les Misérables, Grease and Beauty and the Beast.

This isn't her first time on reality TV. In 2003, Gibson was a judge on the short-lived American Idol spinoff, American Juniors, she competed on Skating With Celebrities in 2006 and competed on the fifth season of The Celebrity Apprentice.

This week, former NFL player Terrell Owens was officially announced as part of the cast, with returning pro Cheryl Burke as his partner.

NBA star Derek Fisher is also teamed up with Sharna Burgess, Property Brothers star Drew Scott, who was the first celebrity to officially be announced, will dance with season 24 champion Emma Slater, and former Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen is also set to be paired with Val Chmerkovskiy. Nikki Bella and Nick and Vanessa Lachey are also reportedly hitting the dance floor.