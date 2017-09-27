EXCLUSIVE: Adam Brody Says He Auditioned for 'Dawson's Creek' Before Landing 'The O.C.'

Before StartUp star Adam Brody broke through as Seth Cohen on The O.C., he went out for several coveted TV projects when he was first starting out -- including one very popular WB teen soap.

“I can’t remember specifically, but some very early ones -- the Power Rangers maybe, definitely Dawson’s Creek. I read with Scott Speedman and I didn’t get it,” the 37-year-old actor-producer revealed to ET’s Katie Krause in our Burbank studio on Monday.

Brody insists, though, that he didn’t go out for the role of Pacey on Dawson’s, which was played by Joshua Jackson.

“It was later on,” he recalled. “That was [one of] my first [auditions] -- it felt like, ‘Whoa, this is a real TV show,’ and Blue’s Clues! To be the dude [Steve]. I would have killed for that role when I was 19, 20. I remember going, ‘This would be an alright life. This dog and me on this children’s show.’”