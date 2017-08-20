EXCLUSIVE: Adam Lambert Says He Would 'Love' to Come Back on 'American Idol' Reboot

So, will he be joining?

"No, they haven’t reached out to me," he said.

But he's not opposed to the idea of that kind of role. "I did Australia’s X Factor last year and I had so much fun. I had a blast, I mean, the thing that I liked about that a lot was that I was able to both be a judge and a mentor, which I was very thankful for. It’s one thing to criticize somebody after they’ve worked, but it’s another thing to get in there and help them be the best."

"When [American Idol] was on Fox I was there every season," he added. "I would come on and do something and I owe the show great debt of gratitude. I love the show. I think it’s great. I would love to come back and pop in."

Lambert was the runner up on the eighth season of the show, and has advice for the next generation of Idol hopefuls. "You gotta find something that makes you stand out from the pack a bit," suggested Lambert. "What makes you different than everybody else? What's your angle? What's your lane? I mean, that's the music industry in general."

"And also find something that isn't too complicated or challenging for the judges, especially right away," he continues. "You have to help them understand who you could be on the show."