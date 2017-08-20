EXCLUSIVE: Adam Lambert Says He Would 'Love' to Come Back on 'American Idol' Reboot
Maybe he will, maybe he won't.
American Idol alum Adam Lambert talked with ET's Carly Steel on Saturday at Project Angel Food's 27th Annual Angel Awards Gala about the show's reboot, with original host Ryan Seacrest and new judge Katy Perry.
"I think she'll be great, she has a long history with the show too," he said of the singer.
So, will he be joining?
"No, they haven’t reached out to me," he said.
But he's not opposed to the idea of that kind of role. "I did Australia’s X Factor last year and I had so much fun. I had a blast, I mean, the thing that I liked about that a lot was that I was able to both be a judge and a mentor, which I was very thankful for. It’s one thing to criticize somebody after they’ve worked, but it’s another thing to get in there and help them be the best."
"When [American Idol] was on Fox I was there every season," he added. "I would come on and do something and I owe the show great debt of gratitude. I love the show. I think it’s great. I would love to come back and pop in."
Lambert was the runner up on the eighth season of the show, and has advice for the next generation of Idol hopefuls. "You gotta find something that makes you stand out from the pack a bit," suggested Lambert. "What makes you different than everybody else? What's your angle? What's your lane? I mean, that's the music industry in general."
"And also find something that isn't too complicated or challenging for the judges, especially right away," he continues. "You have to help them understand who you could be on the show."
The 35-year-old performer has been on tour with Queen, and honored the late George Michael at the Angel Awards Gala, who posthumously received the Elizabeth Taylor Leadership Award at the event. He had raised half a million dollars for Project Angel Food over his lifetime. Lambert performed two of the pop icon's hits, "Faith" and "One More Try" as well as Queen's "Somebody to Love," which Michael had sang in the past in tribute to Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.
"I'm a big fan of his talent and his artistry, and then to learn that, it was like, gosh, I gotta do this," Lambert said of Michael.
"And the organization's incredible," he added. "They cook meals for people with HIV/AIDS, cancer, other terminal illnesses. A lot of patients can't get out of the house. Some of these patients, it's their only contact throughout the week, so it's really special. And the kitchen, the people cooking this food, it's 80 percent volunteer work, which is unbelievable."
ET recently talked to Michael's former partner, Kenny Goss, who opened up the singer's lasting legacy. Watch below: