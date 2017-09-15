EXCLUSIVE: Adriana Lima and Lifetime Aim to Break Beauty Industry Boundaries With ‘American Beauty Star’

Get ready to see a whole new side of the beauty industry.

ET was on set of Lifetime’s American Beauty Star -- a new competition series that aims do for hair and makeup artists what Project Runway has done for fashion designers -- with host Adriana Lima, contestant mentor Sir John (Beyonce’s personal makeup artist!), and judge Sarah Brown, Vogue contributing editor, to find out why it took until 2017 to make a show like this happen.

“This is such an exciting time for beauty,” Brown gushes. “What's been amazing in the last year or two is that we've seen the definition of beauty expand, to be so much more inclusive than it ever has been.”

“Right now, the conversation is so broad and includes every gender, every ethnicity, every type of person, every everything,” she continues. “There's just room for everyone, and makeup brands are getting on board with that, the modeling agencies. Everything is changing, and so this show is at the perfect time [to] capture that moment of inclusion and this expanding definition of beauty.”