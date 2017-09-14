EXCLUSIVE: Adriana Lima on Raising Her Daughters in a Beauty-Obsessed World and Why She ‘Married’ Herself

The series, premiering Sept 21, pits 12 salon professionals against each other in weekly challenges designed to highlight different facets of the beauty world.

“We have challenges from makeovers, to a beauty pop-up bar, red carpet look,” Adriana explains. “Some challenges where they get to express themselves and personalities, or express how they could change the world in different ways.”

Adriana admits “everything” about the show surprises her, and that she’s learned a lot from filming, from how to host (“Whoa!”) to beauty tips and tricks.

“I learned to embrace the simple things throughout the whole process,” she shares. “It’s about standing up for what you believe ... I find imperfections, mistakes beautiful, too.”

The mom of two says she hopes the show will challenge how people view the beauty industry. It’s not all skin deep.

“We’re not only celebrating physical beauty, because creation is the start the beauty,” she says. “And how does that happen? Emotions, heart. That’s how the creation process starts. So it’s much more than only appearance and what is put outside. The artist has some kind of connection [to] whatever they are expressing.”