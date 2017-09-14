EXCLUSIVE: 'AGT' Champ Grace VanderWaal Sees Her Dream Treehouse for First Time -- Watch the Cute Moment!
When Grace VanderWaal won America’s Got Talent last summer, all she wanted was “a sick treehouse.” Now, the stunning result of the long journey to realizing her vision has finally come.
On Friday’s episode of Animal Planet’s Treehouse Masters, the 13-year-old wunderkind -- whom America fell in love with through her sultry voice and ukulele skills -- will see her ultimate treehouse for the first time, and only ET has the exclusive sneak peek at the amazing reveal.
In the first look, host Pete Nelson brings VanderWaal and her parents, Dave and Tina, down a flight of stairs in her hometown of Suffern, New York, in preparation for the unveiling.
“I’m really, really excited!” VanderWaal says, excitedly jumping up and down moments before seeing her treehouse. “Everyone has worked so, so hard and I just can’t wait to see it!”
When it comes time to see her treehouse for the first time, VanderWaal can’t contain her excitement -- and her stunned reaction is everything. “I love it so much!” she exclaims, as the exterior of her unbelievably elaborate two treehouse design, complete with spiral staircases and a bridge, is revealed.
“The treehouse was so amazing -- everything I’ve imagined it to be,” VanderWaal goes on to say. “It’s looks just like the drawing! I love it!”
When production on the episode and treehouse began in late June, the adorable teen spoke to ET about her hopes for her dream treehouse.
"My treehouse vision was very distressed, very antique-looking -- really just cozy, so I will want to spend all my time in my treehouse," she previewed. "I grew up with so many trees in my backyard, I love being outside, but I also like being inside, and a treehouse is the perfect outside-inside house."
VanderWaal’s Treehouse Masters episode airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Animal Planet.