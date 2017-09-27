EXCLUSIVE: 'AHS: Cult' Director Gwyneth Horder-Payton Explains Evan Peters' Most 'Outrageous' Episode 4 Scenes

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Do not proceed if you haven't watched episode four of American Horror Story: Cult.



American Horror Story: Cult is shaping up to be one of the most intense seasons yet.



Just when viewers thought Evan Peters' character, Kai Anderson, couldn't possibly be more insane, episode four happened, showing just how far the cult leader will go to get others to believe in him and bring them to his side. ET spoke with Gwyneth Horder-Payton, who directed episodes three and four of the FX series' seventh installment, over the phone last week, where she gave us all the behind-the-scenes details on what it was like bringing the most gory, uncomfortable and extreme scenes from the script to life.



During episode four, Kai meets up with his new trainer, Harrison (Billy Eichner). When Kai discovers that Harrison is being bullied at work by his boss for being gay, he encourages the fitness guru to put an end to his struggles -- by ultimately killing his boss with equipment from the weight room. But first, viewers see an awkward, X-rated encounter between Kai and Harrison in the steam room. The blue-haired anarchist masturbates in the shower, looking Harrison right in the eyes as he finishes. "Listen, I like p***y," he explained earlier in the episode. "But if someone is in my life, man or woman, and they're part of my crew, one of my people? I will fight for them. I will kill for them."