EXCLUSIVE: Alan Bersten on How Debbie Gibson’s ‘Excruciating’ Recovery From Lyme Disease Is Impacting ‘DWTS’

“Debbie has been through Lyme disease, so she’s on the recovery, health wise, and to me it’s just inspirational that she even signed up for the show,” said Bersten, who was previously a member of the ABC reality competition's dance troupe and has been promoted to a professional competitor for season 25. “It’s one thing to heal from a disease like Lyme disease, where it’s excruciating on your body, but another thing to do it on live television, so it’s very inspirational that she’s even trying to do this. She’s inspiring me -- and hopefully Americans who are going to be watching -- to get up and really try to get back to the good place in your life.”

Since being diagnosed four years ago, Gibson has been fighting the bacterial infection, which is primarily transmitted by deer ticks and can cause flu-like symptoms, rashes, joint and muscle pain and limb weakness. The illness can cause major debilitation and is frequently misdiagnosed.

Bersten shared that her illness means the pair have had to tread carefully when it comes to rehearsals for the show, "so she doesn’t get injured [or hurt] her muscles,” he said. “She has a physician with her, who works on her whenever she feels pain. But we can’t rehearse for four hours a day every day, so we have to work smarter instead of harder.”

While challenging, Bersten said he "thinks every challenge comes with a reward and hopefully we’ll have a nice reward on Monday!”