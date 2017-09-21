EXCLUSIVE: Alex Rodriguez Admits He and Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez Are Inseparable: 'We're Just Best Friends'

"We got some things we're working on that we're not really ready to announce yet," Rodriguez teased. "I think her fans [and] my fans are going to be very excited to get involved."

As for why Lopez makes a great business partner, Rodriguez bragged, "She's the epitome of women power and she's smart in so many ways. She has the ability and business to kind of see around corners and see what's next."

He added, "No one connects better with her fans than Jennifer."

The new season of ABC's Shark Tank premieres on Oct. 1.