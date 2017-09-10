EXCLUSIVE: Alexis Bledel Has 'All the Feelings' After First Emmy Win for 'Handmaid's Tale'
When Alexis Bledel took home her first Emmy Award on Sunday, she wasn't sure what to feel first.
Speaking with ET's Courtney Tezeno backstage after her thrilling win at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles, the 35-year-old actress gushed, "I'm surprised and really excited [and] a little emotional. It's all the feelings."
Bledel won the award for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ofglen in The Handmaid’s Tale, and the star said she appreciates being involved in the acclaimed series.
"I'm so fortunate to be a part of such an incredible company of actors and to get to tell this story now is just such an honor," Bledel shared. "People have had such strong reactions to it, and it's been so interesting to talk about everything it brings up for people. To continue doing the work, to get to go back and keep doing the work is just so exciting."
This is Bledel's first Emmy win, and the Gilmore Girls star said she can't wait to celebrate with husband Vincent Kartheiser and their son, but first she's got to wrap her mind around the fact that she actually snagged the award.
"I still can't believe I won. I think I'm still sort of in that headspace," she said. "But we'll do something fun."
The Hulu original series The Handmaid's Tale, based on Margaret Atwood's chilling dystopian novel of the same name, has been universally praised by critics and heralded by many as a frighteningly timely and prophetic adaptation of the novel.
While the first season never backed away from its stark depiction of life under the harsh rule of a totalitarian theocracy, Bledel says the second season is going to get even more grim.
"It only gets darker, if you can imagine that," she revealed. "I'm so on board for anything that [creator] Bruce Miller imagines. He's just an incredible writer and I'm, again, so fortunate to get to play this character who's just incredibly strong and I love the way her mind works. To just get to delve into that again, I can't wait to see what we get to do."
The 2017 Creative Arts Emmys airs Sept. 16 on FXX.