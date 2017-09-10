EXCLUSIVE: Alexis Bledel Has 'All the Feelings' After First Emmy Win for 'Handmaid's Tale'

When Alexis Bledel took home her first Emmy Award on Sunday, she wasn't sure what to feel first.

Speaking with ET's Courtney Tezeno backstage after her thrilling win at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles, the 35-year-old actress gushed, "I'm surprised and really excited [and] a little emotional. It's all the feelings."

Bledel won the award for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ofglen in The Handmaid’s Tale, and the star said she appreciates being involved in the acclaimed series.

"I'm so fortunate to be a part of such an incredible company of actors and to get to tell this story now is just such an honor," Bledel shared. "People have had such strong reactions to it, and it's been so interesting to talk about everything it brings up for people. To continue doing the work, to get to go back and keep doing the work is just so exciting."