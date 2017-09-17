EXCLUSIVE: Allison Janney Says Anna Faris Is Doing 'Fantastic' During 'Difficult Time'
Allison Janney has her Mom co-star Anna Faris' back.
ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Janney at the 2017 Emmys on Sunday, where she talked about how Faris is doing since her split from Chris Pratt last month. Faris made her first public appearance since the shocking breakup at the Emmys, looking gorgeous in a sparkly purple Marc Jacobs dress.
"She's fantastic," Janney said of her close co-star. "You know, life things happen to all of us, but she comes to work, she's a professional and we still have a great time together. We do it."
"It's good to have things like work to hang on to when you're going through a difficult time," she added. "It's what gets us through -- friends and laughter and work."
Janney, 57, looked fantastic on the red carpet, wearing a lacy Tony Ward gown.
"I mean, I feel like a very hot princess tonight," she joked.
ET also spoke to Janney earlier this month, when she called Faris "courageous."
