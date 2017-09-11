EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Stanton Is Writing a Memoir: 'It Feels Good to Stick Up For Yourself'

"It's not completely about [my relationships]," Stanton told ET's Lauren Zima at the Bachelor in Paradise season four finale taping last month. "But there's going to be a little bit in there."

While Stanton told ET at the Bachelor End of Summer Party benefiting Restore Dignity last week that she and Hayes are still "friendly" (the two later went head-to-head on Twitter), she and Murray had a difficult split after ending their engagement last December. Murray was also featured in Andi Dorfman's 2016 tell-all, It's Not Okay -- but Stanton says her book will be more "positive."

"I've been writing it for a little over a year now, and it's just been therapeutic... it's been my therapy, in a way," she shared. "I still am a very positive person and whatever relationship drama I’m going through, I always do try to be positive. At the end of the day, my book is going to be more positive than some tell-all trashing people."

The reality star is, however, learning to stand up for herself.