EXCLUSIVE: Amber Rose Dishes on VMAs Date Night With 21 Savage, Reveals Her Advice to New 'DWTS' Contestants

The couple were done up for the night out, but Rose admitted that her relationship with the 24-year-old rapper, which went public earlier this summer, is much more low-key than people might expect.



“People probably think we're really crazy, but we're really homebodies,” Rose admitted. “We like to watch documentaries and just hang out and chill. We don't really do anything crazy.”



And while she and 21 Savage are enjoying their low-key date nights and red carpet PDA, a whole new group of Dancing With the Stars hopefuls is about to be announced. Rose is a DWTS alum, having been paired up with Maksim Chmerkovskiy in last year’s 23rd season of the dance competition show. So, who’s she looking for on the dance floor this season?



“I want to see Keke Palmer,” she revealed. “I think she would be amazing on Dancing With the Stars. She may be too big of a celebrity, I don't know.”