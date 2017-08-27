EXCLUSIVE: Amber Rose Dishes on VMAs Date Night With 21 Savage, Reveals Her Advice to New 'DWTS' Contestants
Amber Rose was almost unrecognizable at Sunday’s VMAs, but it wasn’t hard to spot her adorable PDA with her new beau, rapper 21 Savage.
“I'm just excited to be here with my baby. That’s it,” Rose told ET’s Nischelle Turner on the VMA carpet. “For us, being celebrities, it’s hard for us to like, really go out on a date. So it's kind of like a date night for us, so we're gonna go eat after this and we just want to enjoy the festivities and just hang out.”
The 33-year-old model debuted yet another stunning new look at the awards show, rocking a strappy and slinky hand-beaded floor-length dress by Yousef Aljasmi. Rose contrasted her man’s all-white ensemble by pairing her black dress with a smokey eye, dark lipstick and flowing brunette curls.
The couple were done up for the night out, but Rose admitted that her relationship with the 24-year-old rapper, which went public earlier this summer, is much more low-key than people might expect.
“People probably think we're really crazy, but we're really homebodies,” Rose admitted. “We like to watch documentaries and just hang out and chill. We don't really do anything crazy.”
And while she and 21 Savage are enjoying their low-key date nights and red carpet PDA, a whole new group of Dancing With the Stars hopefuls is about to be announced. Rose is a DWTS alum, having been paired up with Maksim Chmerkovskiy in last year’s 23rd season of the dance competition show. So, who’s she looking for on the dance floor this season?
“I want to see Keke Palmer,” she revealed. “I think she would be amazing on Dancing With the Stars. She may be too big of a celebrity, I don't know.”
As for her one piece of advice to the new DWTS cast, the actress and model kept things simple.
“I would say, ‘Don’t do it,’” Rose said with a laugh. “It's really like, you have to put everything, all your businesses, everything, on hold. You're dancing like, six days a week for like, six hours a day. It was time away from my kid, it was stressful.”
“It was fun,” she assured, “it was just a lot of work for sure.”