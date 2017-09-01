EXCLUSIVE: America Ferrera Shows Off Exciting First Look at 'Superstore' Season 3

As for the repercussions of Jonah (Ben Feldman) and Amy’s (America Ferrera) kiss, a resolution for their will-they-or-won’t-they romantic dance may not come for a while.

“During that tornado, there was a lot going on,” Ferrera teases of the ramifications of their intimate moment. “It happened in the heat of the moment, so it really is a little hard to explain, like, who knows? And that’s where we leave it!”

Creator and executive producer Justin Spitzer revealed to ET following the season two finale that he didn’t originally intend for Jonah and Amy to kiss at the end of the episode.

“For the longest time, they were just going to have a moment when they sort of looked into each other’s eyes as the store was being destroyed around them and kind of have an almost-kiss,” he said back in May. “The kiss is the first open acknowledgement between both of them that there are some feelings for each other and it would never have happened if it were not for the tornado. Their relationship can never be the same going forward. [But] it doesn’t necessarily have to lead into them dating or deciding not to date.”

Superstore premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.