EXCLUSIVE: America Ferrera Shows Off Exciting First Look at 'Superstore' Season 3
Superstore is hitting the ground running!
NBC’s charming workplace comedy returns for brand new episodes in a little over three weeks, and ET has the exclusive first look at the third season -- and there are major changes afoot for the Cloud 9 gang.
Following the sophomore finale, which saw a massive tornado completely destroy the big box store (and that swoon-worthy Jonah and Amy kiss!), the motley crew of megastore employees get off to a rocky start when a misunderstanding over the grand opening of the newly repaired Cloud 9 causes a last-minute panic.
“Glenn shows up about the two months after the tornado, thinking it’s the first day back, but it’s actually the day they’re supposed to have the grand opening,” actor Mark McKinney, who plays store manager Glenn, says in the exclusive first look below. As is revealed, the Cloud 9 worker bees have only four hours to stock the shelves before the doors open -- and hijinks ensue.
The upcoming season will also welcome several new faces, including a memorable cameo by America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel, who plays himself but is hilariously mistaken by assistant store manager Dina (Lauren Ash) to be a new low-level hire.
As for the repercussions of Jonah (Ben Feldman) and Amy’s (America Ferrera) kiss, a resolution for their will-they-or-won’t-they romantic dance may not come for a while.
“During that tornado, there was a lot going on,” Ferrera teases of the ramifications of their intimate moment. “It happened in the heat of the moment, so it really is a little hard to explain, like, who knows? And that’s where we leave it!”
Creator and executive producer Justin Spitzer revealed to ET following the season two finale that he didn’t originally intend for Jonah and Amy to kiss at the end of the episode.
“For the longest time, they were just going to have a moment when they sort of looked into each other’s eyes as the store was being destroyed around them and kind of have an almost-kiss,” he said back in May. “The kiss is the first open acknowledgement between both of them that there are some feelings for each other and it would never have happened if it were not for the tornado. Their relationship can never be the same going forward. [But] it doesn’t necessarily have to lead into them dating or deciding not to date.”
Superstore premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.