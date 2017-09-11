EXCLUSIVE: Angela Bassett Says 'Black Panther' Is 'Amazing,' Courtney B. Vance Talks Tom Cruise 'M:I 6' Injury

Bassett plays the role of Queen Ramonda in Marvel's Black Panther, which is set for release in February 2018 and puts an all-new spin on superhero movies.

"I am so stoked, so thrilled," Bassett said of the film. "It is going to be absolutely amazing. I heard a little word that as they're putting it together that it's just looking and feeling amazing and I'm just glad that all that we felt while we were making it is really translating to the screen. So, get ready, get ready. It's going to be quite phenomenal."

But that's not the only exciting movie we'll see Bassett in next year. She also stars in Mission: Impossible 6, which was put on hiatus last month after Tom Cruise broke his ankle on set in London, England.

"[Tom] texted me about two days ago, he's doing well," said Vance, who starred alongside Cruise in The Mummy. "He's coming back. I'm doing a little PT myself. I had a couple of knee operations, so he and I are going back and forth with our injuries."