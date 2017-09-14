EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Gushes About Son Maddox's Work Ethic: His Notes 'Were Always Better Than Mine'
At just 16 years old, Maddox Jolie-Pitt was impressing his mom in production meetings!
ET caught up with Angelina Jolie at the New York City premiere of First They Killed My Father on Thursday, where she reacted to her son's kind comments about working together on the film -- and praised his strong work ethic.
"That's so sweet!" the 42-year-old actress-director said of Maddox, who worked as an executive producer on the film, recently calling her "fun, funny, and easy to work with" as a director.
"[Maddox] is very studios, much more than I am," she added. "When we did our notes in the production meetings, his were always better than mine. He's very studios, but he's got a wicked sense of humor and he's very fun to be with."
"When your children are your best friends, it's a nice life."
In addition to her six children, Jolie was joined by another friend, Loung Ung, who wrote the book that inspired the Netflix film.
"It is lovely to be in this moment together because our friendship goes back so long," Jolie shared. "We were joking on the way here, we were laughing because we're both in heels and trying to fix each other's dresses and when we met, we were in a soaking wet monsoon in our boots and we were a little more comfortable. Now we're kind of laughing about it."
"Monsoon, rain, T-shirts, crickets and bugs -- I'm much more comfortable in that than this," Ung added.
"So it's fun to be able to have a girl moment together, but of course the film means so much to both of us for different reasons but many of the same reasons as well," Jolie said. "Our families are together right now... in the hotel room. They're coming in groups but they were all together putting our flowers on and it was lovely."
As for what the women hope to do when the First They Killed My Father press tour finally wraps up?
"Hang out, have a glass of wine and just relax with the kids and watch a really good scary movie," Ung revealed.
"We like to watch scary movies with the kids," Jolie agreed.
First They Killed My Father hits theaters and Netflix on Friday.