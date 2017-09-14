EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Gushes About Son Maddox's Work Ethic: His Notes 'Were Always Better Than Mine'

"When your children are your best friends, it's a nice life."

In addition to her six children, Jolie was joined by another friend, Loung Ung, who wrote the book that inspired the Netflix film.

"It is lovely to be in this moment together because our friendship goes back so long," Jolie shared. "We were joking on the way here, we were laughing because we're both in heels and trying to fix each other's dresses and when we met, we were in a soaking wet monsoon in our boots and we were a little more comfortable. Now we're kind of laughing about it."

"Monsoon, rain, T-shirts, crickets and bugs -- I'm much more comfortable in that than this," Ung added.