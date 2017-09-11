EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Says Her Kids Were 'Having a Laugh' at Her Before Their TIFF Red Carpet Premiere
Angelina Jolie’s children couldn’t help having a good old chuckle behind the scenes before they hit the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday!
The actress was joined by her six children for the premiere of First They Killed My Father, an adaptation of Cambodian-born human rights activist Loung Ung’s childhood memoir.
While Ung and Jolie, who have been working closely on the project, did interviews, the kids hung back “laughing at us.”
“They are excited,” Jolie told ET’s Cameron Mathison. “I can’t tell if they’re excited or they’re more like, 'Mom, ehh.' I think they were laughing at us before.”
“They were laughing at both of us because they’re used to seeing us at home and we hang out in our pajamas and make breakfast,” Jolie continued. "So even though they’ve seen me dressed up, they really laughed at her dressed up. They’re having a laugh.”
Following their giggle fest, the kids -- Maddox, 16; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 11; Vivienne, 9, and Knox, 9 -- posed for photos with Jolie and Ung, along with the film’s stars, Kimhak Mun and Sareum Srey Moch.
Jolie then posed up a storm with Maddox and Pax, beaming as she proudly stood with the dapper teens, who both worked on the film -- Maddox as an executive producer and Pax as an on-set photographer.
