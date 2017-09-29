EXCLUSIVE: Anjelah Johnson Will Never Escape Bon Qui Qui -- and That's OK With Her

Before you got into acting, you were an NFL cheerleader for the Oakland Raiders. What has it been like for you to see the NFL protests?



I support Colin Kaepernick and anybody who is peacefully protesting and their decision to do so. I support what they're protesting, and I stand -- or rather kneel -- right there with them. They're standing up to injustices in this country, and that's what it's about. It's not about a flag. It's not about our military. It's not about any of those things that people have made it into. It's [the players'] way of saying there's injustice in this country and racism, and we need to stop it. So whether it's kneeling during the national anthem or marching down the street, that's the way that they've chosen to protest. They're on the field, and that makes sense to me.



Do you miss your cheerleading days?



Sometimes I do. I love performing. I loved that time, but I'm grateful to be pursuing my dream. Acting is my dream. That's why I even tried out to be a cheerleader in the first place, If I'm being 100 percent honest. I wanted to be an actress, but I didn't know anything about how to be one. I had a friend that was living in L.A., and she said, "If you move here, I'll help show you the ropes and help you get started." At that same time, I had another friend tell me she was a cheerleader for the Oakland Raiders and their auditions were coming up and that I should totally go try out. I was like, "No, that's not really my thing," but then I said, you know what, I'm going to use this as my sign if I'm supposed to pursue the entertainment industry or not. If I make the squad, I'll do it for one year, and I'll move to Hollywood and I'll try to be an actress, and if I don't make the squad, then I'll just have to figure out something out and I'll know this wasn't meant for me. I made the squad, we went to the Super Bowl that year [2002]. I came home from the Super Bowl, packed up my room into my station wagon, and the very next weekend I drove to L.A. I've now been a Los Angeleno for 14 years.