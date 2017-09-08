EXCLUSIVE: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Was Still Dating Someone Two Nights Ahead of 'Bachelor' Announcement, Source Says
Bachelor Nation isn't too happy with ABC's decision to cast Arie Luyendyk Jr. as the new Bachelor and it looks like there's more to uncover about the race car driver and real estate agent.
A source tells ET that Luyendyk Jr. was actually dating someone ahead of the big reveal.
According to the source, Luyendyk Jr., who currently resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, had been in a relationship with a receptionist there for over a year, but broke up with her just two nights before the announcement so he could do the show.
The source tells ET that the 35-year-old attended work events with the woman, but "everyone hated him."
Ever since the surprise news was announced on Good Morning America on Thursday, fans of the show and even former contestants have been weighing in, many social media users were calling out the network for not choosing the fan-favorite from Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, Peter Kraus.
Luyendyk Jr. first appeared on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette, placing second to Jef Holm. Maynard and Holm split in October 2012, and she's now married with three children.
Despite vying for the same girl's heart, Luyendyk Jr. and Holm remained friends once the show wrapped. But according to Holm, their friendship has ended.
"I stopped being friends with him years ago because he's disgusting," Holm wrote, in reply to a Twitter thread by @RealitySteve.
"Oh the stories I could tell...," another tweet read.
ET has reached out to Holm, Luyendyk Jr. and ABC for comment. The network had no comment.
