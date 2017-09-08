EXCLUSIVE: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Was Still Dating Someone Two Nights Ahead of 'Bachelor' Announcement, Source Says

According to the source, Luyendyk Jr., who currently resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, had been in a relationship with a receptionist there for over a year, but broke up with her just two nights before the announcement so he could do the show.

The source tells ET that the 35-year-old attended work events with the woman, but "everyone hated him."

Ever since the surprise news was announced on Good Morning America on Thursday, fans of the show and even former contestants have been weighing in, many social media users were calling out the network for not choosing the fan-favorite from Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, Peter Kraus.