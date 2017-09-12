EXCLUSIVE: Arie Luyendyk Jr's Ex-Girlfriend Says She Was 'Blindsided' By 'Bachelor' Casting & Their Breakup

Stempfley says ABC has not reached out to her about possibly coming onto the show as a suitor or guest. But if they do, would she do it?



“I would need to think it through before coming up with a definite answer," she says. "But I do feel like I have questions, of course, [like], 'Is this the reason? [Is this] why you broke up with me?' That's probably my biggest question."



As for what went wrong, Stempfley says she's "not totally sure" and hopes that she'll one day get closure.



"I loved him and he led me to believe that he loved me too," she admits. "We never said it, I think probably because we’re both very stubborn, but I thought the feeling was mutual. All in all, I guess we were just progressing at different rates."



“We really stayed focused on living in the moment and enjoying the time we spent together, so [it was] just one of those things we didn’t really talk much about," she says, when asked if the two ever talked about having kids or getting married in the future. "[He told me] that after a year of dating, his feelings should be stronger than they currently are."



ET has reached out to ABC and Luyendyk Jr. for comment. ABC is not commenting.



