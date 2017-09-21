EXCLUSIVE: Audrina Patridge 'Leaning on the Support of Her Family' Following Divorce Filing

Audrina Patridge is looking to her friends and family for emotional support.

The Hills star has turned to those closest to her amid her contentious divorce from husband Corey Bohan, ET has learned.

"She’s leaning on the support of her family. This is not easy for her," a source tells ET exclusively. "Audrina is extremely close with her family. She’s putting her focus on what’s best for her daughter."

ET has also learned that Patridge and Bohan are currently not living together.