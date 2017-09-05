EXCLUSIVE: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Cast Says Dean Unglert Was the Ultimate 'F**kboy' on the Show
Dean Unglert may have lost his role as the next Bachelor in Paradise, but he gained a whole new title: "f**kboy."
ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the Bachelor in Paradise cast at the season four finale taping last Wednesday, where they named Unglert the biggest "F-boy" on the show.
"I learned what an F-boy is," Chris Harrison revealed, censoring himself for the cameras. "I mean, Dean would be up there. Dean or Diggy [Moreland], I guess are the two biggest F-boys."
"In my opinion, I don't think any less of Dean," he continued, adding that "the court of public opinion" might have pushed Unglert out of the running as the next Bachelor after his love triangle with Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard this season (and even afterward). "Did he make unbelievably stupid choices and decisions? 100 percent, but he wore it."
Moreland, meanwhile, defended his status after dumping Dominique Alexis for Jaimi King on Tuesday's episode.
"Biggest perceived F-boy [is] Dean. 100 percent, hands down," he said, "[But there were] probably a lot more F-boys this season."
"I mean, there were a lot of f**kboys this season," Amanda Stanton chimed in. "It was bad. I hope next season is better."
"I would say [Dean's behavior hurt his chances of being the Bachelor]," she added. "For this season, he proved that he's definitely not ready to date anybody, let alone multiple girls. I don't think he handled dating two very well, so I can imagine how he'd date 25."
"Dean would be the first person to admit that he's not emotionally ready for that," Wells Adams agreed. "Dean's got some things to figure out. I think this show right now, it stings for Dean, but this is the best thing that could ever happen to him."
For Christen Whitney, Unglert lost any chance of being the Bachelor the moment viewers saw how he handled his relationships on Paradise. "I don't think there's any chance that he would be the Bachelor after that," she confessed, noting that his behavior doesn't mean he's a bad person.
"Yes, he handled the situation poorly. Yes, I think it should be a wakeup call... but Dean has a really good heart, and I think that if he were there to be the Bachelor, which is what everyone wanted to happen, he would have been doing this and juggling even more women," she said.
Jasmine Goode, meanwhile, suggested that another Paradise cast member might have given Unglert a run for his "F-boy" money.
"At first I was like, 'it's Dean,' but now I'm like, 'Maybe it was Daniel [Maguire]," she confessed, giving fans a possible spoiler at what's to come on next week's finale. "Oh my god, I am so done."
The season four finale of Bachelor in Paradise airs Monday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
Unglert may have blown his chances at being the Bachelor, but there are still a few names in the running. See what Harrison told ET in the video below.