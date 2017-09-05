EXCLUSIVE: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Cast Says Dean Unglert Was the Ultimate 'F**kboy' on the Show

"I mean, there were a lot of f**kboys this season," Amanda Stanton chimed in. "It was bad. I hope next season is better."

"I would say [Dean's behavior hurt his chances of being the Bachelor]," she added. "For this season, he proved that he's definitely not ready to date anybody, let alone multiple girls. I don't think he handled dating two very well, so I can imagine how he'd date 25."

"Dean would be the first person to admit that he's not emotionally ready for that," Wells Adams agreed. "Dean's got some things to figure out. I think this show right now, it stings for Dean, but this is the best thing that could ever happen to him."

For Christen Whitney, Unglert lost any chance of being the Bachelor the moment viewers saw how he handled his relationships on Paradise. "I don't think there's any chance that he would be the Bachelor after that," she confessed, noting that his behavior doesn't mean he's a bad person.