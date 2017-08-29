EXCLUSIVE: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Danielle Lombard Says Dean Unglert Isn't 'Ready' to be The Bachelor

In the moment, Lombard said she didn't realize how much Unglert was stringing along both her and Kristina Schulman. Looking back, however, she thinks she and Schulman "were both being misled."

"I think the break messed a lot of things up. People didn't know if the show would resume or not, so going back in, the couples that had started to form had to really reevaluate their relationships. I think when I came in, I definitely ruffled some feathers."

"They told me the only relationship was Derek and Taylor. I remember directly asking Kristina, 'I know you guys went on a date. What happened?' and she said, 'Oh it went well'...[she didn't] say, 'He's off limits,' or something," Lombard continued. "[Dean] said he felt like things were getting too serious too quickly and he wanted to take a step back and date other people."

While Lombard says "it's still kind of a tough situation to be in," she hopes the best for Schulman -- but doesn't have the highest hopes for Unglert as the next Bachelor.