EXCLUSIVE: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes Weigh In on Cheating Rumors
It seems what happened in Paradise stayed in Paradise for Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes.
The couple shared plenty of sweet (and sweaty) moments on this season of Bachelor in Paradise, but their relationship didn't exactly make it in the real world -- thanks, in part, to rumors that Hayes cheated on Stanton.
RELATED: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes Spotted Holding Hands -- See the Pic!
"I'll explain the backstory a little bit for that, because it's kind of confusing," Stanton graciously offered while chatting with Lauren Zima at the Bachelor End of Summer Party benefiting Restore Dignity at Tiato in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday.
"Basically what happened was there was a night where he was out in Colorado in Denver, and he was supposed to come home that night, but he had missed his flight and his phone died and I didn't hear from him for a whole day," she explained. "And then the next day he had called me in the morning and he was like, Sorry, my phone died.' And later that day, a girl said he was at a Zac Brown Band concert and sent me photos of him looking like they were making out all over each other."
"He says that they were not," she said. "I wasn't there. So, I don't know. I can't tell you."
"At this point, it doesn't really matter [whether he cheated or not]," Stanton added. "But the photos look like their mouths were touching."
EXCLUSIVE: Robby Hayes On The Secret To His Solid Hair, and Whether He'll Be 'The Bachelor'
As for what Hayes thinks of the rumors -- which had twins Emily and Haley Ferguson going after him in the Paradise finale promo -- he says he has "no comment at this time."
"[There will be a comment] soon," he admitted. "[There's] a lot I'd like to say."
Hayes had no problem opening up about his friendship with Stanton's ex, Josh Murray, however, revealing that he gave Murray the heads up that he'd be pursuing Stanton on Paradise.
"I let him know during the break, because we came home for a little bit," he said. "I was very transparent and very up front with him about it, and he was my second call behind my mother when I got back, letting him know everything that happened."
"I did that because I respected our friendship and while I disappointed him and he let me know that, I like Josh," he continued. "I think he's a good guy. He comes from a great family and I still consider him a good friend."
EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Stanton Says Lauren Bushnell Is 'Happy' After Split From Ben Higgins
At the end of the day, Stanton said she's not letting the reports get to her.
"I mean, I have no problem with him, you know?" she insisted. "Like, we tried to date outside of the show and whatever, but I'm friendly with him [now]. He's cool."
Viewers will hear more on what happened between Stanton and Hayes at the Bachelor in Paradise season four finale, airing Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.