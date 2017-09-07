EXCLUSIVE: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes Weigh In on Cheating Rumors

"I'll explain the backstory a little bit for that, because it's kind of confusing," Stanton graciously offered while chatting with Lauren Zima at the Bachelor End of Summer Party benefiting Restore Dignity at Tiato in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday.

"Basically what happened was there was a night where he was out in Colorado in Denver, and he was supposed to come home that night, but he had missed his flight and his phone died and I didn't hear from him for a whole day," she explained. "And then the next day he had called me in the morning and he was like, Sorry, my phone died.' And later that day, a girl said he was at a Zac Brown Band concert and sent me photos of him looking like they were making out all over each other."

"He says that they were not," she said. "I wasn't there. So, I don't know. I can't tell you."

"At this point, it doesn't really matter [whether he cheated or not]," Stanton added. "But the photos look like their mouths were touching."