EXCLUSIVE: 'Bachelor in Paradise's Jasmine Goode Defends Herself From Bullying Accusations: 'It's Really Sad'

"It was really hard to watch, I'm just going to be real," Whitney told ET's Lauren Zima last month after taping Monday's reunion show. "It was really hard to walk into a room and be like, everyone's talking about me."

"I did the same thing that everyone else does when they come onto Paradise, and I'm being like, mocked, and that sucks," she added.

Whitney was nicknamed "Scallop Fingers" by her castmates after a story Alexis Waters told about her love for seafood -- and was later called a "b**ch" and "snake" by Goode for asking Munson on a date without telling her first.

"[I felt] nauseous. I couldn't watch," Whitney said. "Jasmine apologized for calling me a b**ch, and I appreciated that a lot, but then, like, I just wanted to be able to express my feelings about her posting 'snake' about me on her [social media] feed [after the show]."