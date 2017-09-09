EXCLUSIVE: 'Bachelor In Paradise's Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk on Their Romance & If Rachel Lindsay Approves

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the happy couple after the taping last week, where they opened up about their romance -- and whether Rachel Lindsay approves.

"I asked Rachel before Paradise, she's like, 'Don't mess with my top three. I said, 'OK, I can do that. I'm your girl, that's fine,'" shared Gates, who became good friends with Lindsay after both competing for Nick Viall's heart on The Bachelor. "I said, 'Who from your season would I click with?' and she said Adam!"

"I swear to you that she said Adam, and she was so right," she gushed. "She was so right!"

"Stamped and approved!" Gottschalk added.