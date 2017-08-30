EXCLUSIVE: Backstreet Boys on Boozy Nights With Spice Girls & Possible Collabs With Diplo & The Chainsmokers!

The quintet, who appears on CMT Crossroads with Florida Georgia Line on Aug. 30, has also been in discussions with mega-producer Timbaland, who joined them in the studio earlier this month. The session stemmed from the hitmaker serving as a Boy Band architect alongside Nick Carter, who describes the GRAMMY winner as an “incredible human” whom they would love to work with.



“We’re talking with a bunch of producers and seeing what makes the most sense and this made a lot of sense since Nick’s been working with [Timbaland] on Boy Band,” Howie Dorough says. “We’re all huge fans of him and we’ve never had a chance to work together, so we were just talking and vibing to see if it might make sense to [record] together.”



“He said he’s pretty much worked with everybody except us and was like, ‘I’m not sure how that fell through the cracks,’” adds McLean. “I told him, ‘Dude, it’s overdue!’”