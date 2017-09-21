EXCLUSIVE: Barbara Corcoran Reveals She Cried For the First Time In 25 Years During 'DWTS' Rehearsals

Barbara Corcoran is meeting a whole different side of herself onDancing With the Stars.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the businesswoman at Shark Tank's Paley Center premiere event on Wednesday, where she revealed that rehearsals with her partner, Keo Motsepe, had her crying for the first time in 25 years.

"I spent today three hours in practice and learned exactly three little steps and there's roughly 80 steps in a dance and I have two dances to turn out Saturday. So, needless to say, I had a cry down," Corcoran confessed. "I didn't know I had enough juice in my body to cry. I haven't cried in like, 25 years and I was sobbing all over Keo's lap."

"It was terrible. And I can't stand women that cry. I just had a breakdown," she continued. "I'm hoping I bounce up from here, we'll see. I'm starting to pray again. I haven't prayed for years."