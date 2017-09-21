EXCLUSIVE: Barbara Corcoran Reveals She Cried For the First Time In 25 Years During 'DWTS' Rehearsals
Barbara Corcoran is meeting a whole different side of herself onDancing With the Stars.
ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the businesswoman at Shark Tank's Paley Center premiere event on Wednesday, where she revealed that rehearsals with her partner, Keo Motsepe, had her crying for the first time in 25 years.
"I spent today three hours in practice and learned exactly three little steps and there's roughly 80 steps in a dance and I have two dances to turn out Saturday. So, needless to say, I had a cry down," Corcoran confessed. "I didn't know I had enough juice in my body to cry. I haven't cried in like, 25 years and I was sobbing all over Keo's lap."
"It was terrible. And I can't stand women that cry. I just had a breakdown," she continued. "I'm hoping I bounce up from here, we'll see. I'm starting to pray again. I haven't prayed for years."
While the intensity of the competition is already getting to Corcoran, her partner is not. In fact, she says she'd "love to marry him."
"Robert Herjavec, [who met his wife, Kym Johnson, on the show in 2015], said make sure you pick somebody really good, because chances are you're going to marry him," she said of her fellow Shark's advice. "So I went on the website, looked at the handsomest guy... and I picked out Keo. I think I made the right choice. I'd love to marry him."
"I haven't asked poor Bill at home," she admitted of her current husband, Bill Higgins. "It's been 26 years. He's very understanding, he's a lovely guy. I think I could work around that detail."
Another of Corcoran's fellow Shark Tank stars had a different sort of advice.
"The advice that Mark Cuban gave me is, he said it was the hardest thing he ever did in his life and he meant it. And that's the advice I should have listened to," she added. "I thought he was trying to scare me away, 'cause he was afraid I'd go beyond him, but he was being honest. I should have listened and said, 'Maybe another year.'"
While Corcoran powers through her DWTS rehearsals, she couldn't be more confident about Shark Tank, which continues to be a hit heading into its ninth season.
"The secret sauce is everybody gets the chance to dream. Everybody at home feels empowered that they're going to get rich one day, if only they come up with the idea," she said. "And then they get to watch it play out."
Season nine of Shark Tank premieres Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.