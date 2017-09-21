EXCLUSIVE: Baymax and the 'Big Hero 6' Team Suit Up in Exciting Sneak Peek at New Disney XD Animated Series
The high-tech, high-octane world of Big Hero 6 is headed to TV!
The all-new adventures of everyone's favorite teenage crime-fighting inventor Hiro Hamada and his inflatable robot sidekick, Baymax, are coming to Disney XD, and ET has exclusive look at the action-packed new animated series.
In this fun sneak peak, Hiro and Baymax are hanging out with their friends and fellow superheroes -- GoGo Tomago, Honey Lemon and Wasabi -- when their buddy Fred frantically calls on them for help, and the team has to suit up to take on an unknown emergency.
The animated series -- developed by Kim Possible creators Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley -- keeps the playful balance between lighthearted comedy and fast-paced action that made the 2014 feature film such a classic.
WATCH: Go Behind the Scenes with the Famous Voices of Disney's 'Big Hero 6'
Ryan Potter and Scott Adsit have returned to reprise their roles as Hiro and Baymax, along with Genesis Rodriguez (as Honey), Jamie Chung (as GoGo), and Maya Rudolph, who once again provides the voice of Hiro's loving Aunt Cass.
Alan Tudyk is also returning as the voice of the shady business magnate Alistair Krei. Meanwhile, former Saturday Night Live castmember Brooks Wheelan is taking over as the voice of Fred (played by T.J. Miller in the film), while Khary Payton is stepping in to voice Wasabi, replacing Damon Wayans Jr.
MORE: 8 Disney Characters You Forgot Were Voiced by Famous Stars
Comedians John Ross Bowie, Andy Richter and Deidrich Bader will also be lending their voices to characters that are new to the series.
Disney XD is set to air this exciting sneak peek during the long-awaited DuckTales premiere on Sep. 23, while Big Hero 6: The Series debuts this November.