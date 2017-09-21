EXCLUSIVE: Baymax and the 'Big Hero 6' Team Suit Up in Exciting Sneak Peek at New Disney XD Animated Series

The high-tech, high-octane world of Big Hero 6 is headed to TV!

The all-new adventures of everyone's favorite teenage crime-fighting inventor Hiro Hamada and his inflatable robot sidekick, Baymax, are coming to Disney XD, and ET has exclusive look at the action-packed new animated series.

In this fun sneak peak, Hiro and Baymax are hanging out with their friends and fellow superheroes -- GoGo Tomago, Honey Lemon and Wasabi -- when their buddy Fred frantically calls on them for help, and the team has to suit up to take on an unknown emergency.