EXCLUSIVE: Beau Mirchoff Talks 'Flatliners' and His Real Near-Death Experience: I Thought 'This Is It'

"It's very much in line with the themes of the original," he explained. "I watched [the original] when I was quite young, so I saw it with my brother when I was like, 7, and I remember it terrified me. And then I watched it again in preparation to do this, and it terrified me again, because we don't know what happens once the lights go off."

Kiefer Sutherland reprises his role in the thriller (albeit a slightly older version), while Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton and Kiersey Clemons round out the cast. And though Mirchoff joined Flatliners halfway through filming, he said he couldn't have had a better experience with his fellow actors.

"We had a fantastic time," he said, confessing that it was "nerve-wracking" stepping into an already well-oiled machine on set. "Whenever you work with really fantastic actors, it just makes it easier, so it's great."

As nerve-wracking as it may have been, Mirchoff has more in common with the film's theme than most. The actor, whose Instagram is filled with images of photos of his outdoor adventures and expeditions, revealed that he once almost drowned while river rafting.