EXCLUSIVE: Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Adam Is Over the Moon,' Source Says

ET has reached out to Levine's rep for comment.

A source tells ET Adam has always talked about wanting a big family. “He and Behati want lots of kids, and they want them close in age.," the source says. "Adam is over the moon, as is Behati. They are in love with Dusty and can't wait to make her a big sister."

"Adam has already been making sure his schedule next year has time to allow for him to take off work and be with the new baby,” the source adds.

Looks like Dusty Rose isn't going to be the baby anymore! The superstar couple's daughter was born on Sept. 21, 2016.