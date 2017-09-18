EXCLUSIVE: ‘Below Deck’ Sneak Peek -- Kate Tells Stew Jen She ‘Sucks at Her Job’ in Front of the Guests!

First, Kate has to call for Jen over the walkies a few times before she appears in the galley, and when she does show up, she complains about having to make the charter guests some drinks.

“She sucks at her job,” Kate tells the guests. “But, she’s hilarious.”

“Those are fighting words, little missy,” Jen fires back.

“It’s insulting and it’s definitely out of line,” she then sounds off in a confessional. “You shouldn’t be saying things like that in front of the charter guests.”

“I feel like the more Jen raises the bar with her attitude, the more I can remind her that she shouldn’t,” Kate spouts in her own interview.

Check out where things go from here when Below Deck airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. For more Bravo fun, check out our chat with Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador in the video below.