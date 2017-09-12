EXCLUSIVE: Ben Stiller's Talk of Death Makes Bedtime Uncomfortable in 'Brad's Status' Clip

Etiquette says you're not supposed to talk about politics or religion at the dinner table, but there are no rules for pillow talk. Still, as proven in this clip from Brad's Status, debuting exclusively on ET, how much money you're set to inherit when your wife's parents die is probably not the best topic of conversation.

When Brad (Ben Stiller) learns that his parents-in-law are splitting the money among the grandkids, he argues, "What? Steve has three kids and he's already rich. We only have one. How's that fair?" To which his wife, Melanie (played by The Office's Jenna Fischer), replies, "I'm going to be so distraught when my parents die, I'm not going to give a f**k about the money."