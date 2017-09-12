EXCLUSIVE: Ben Stiller's Talk of Death Makes Bedtime Uncomfortable in 'Brad's Status' Clip
Etiquette says you're not supposed to talk about politics or religion at the dinner table, but there are no rules for pillow talk. Still, as proven in this clip from Brad's Status, debuting exclusively on ET, how much money you're set to inherit when your wife's parents die is probably not the best topic of conversation.
When Brad (Ben Stiller) learns that his parents-in-law are splitting the money among the grandkids, he argues, "What? Steve has three kids and he's already rich. We only have one. How's that fair?" To which his wife, Melanie (played by The Office's Jenna Fischer), replies, "I'm going to be so distraught when my parents die, I'm not going to give a f**k about the money."
WATCH: Ben Stiller Stars in 'Dodgeball' Reunion Video With Vince Vaughn & Christine Taylor for Charity
Brad's Status is written and directed by Mike White (the beloved mind behind Enlightened and Molly Shannon's Year of the Dog) and the "bittersweet comedy" boasts quite an impressive supporting cast playing Brad's college buddies: Luke Wilson, Michael Sheen, Jemaine Clement and White himself.
Watch the movie's trailer below:
And here is the official synopsis:
"When Brad Sloan (Stiller) accompanies his college bound son to the East Coast, the visit triggers a crisis of confidence. Brad has a satisfying career and a comfortable life in suburban Sacramento where he lives with his sweet-natured wife, Melanie (Fischer), and their musical prodigy son, Troy (Austin Abrams), but it’s not quite what he imagined during his college glory days. Showing Troy around Boston, where Brad went to university, he can’t help comparing his life with those of his four best college friends: a Hollywood bigshot (White), a hedge fund founder (Wilson), a tech entrepreneur (Clement), and a political pundit and bestselling author (Sheen). As he imagines their wealthy, glamorous lives, he wonders if this is all he will ever amount to. But when circumstances force him to reconnect with his former friends, Brad begins to question whether he has really failed or is, in some ways at least, the most successful of them all."
Brad's Status, which recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, arrives in select theaters on Sept. 15.