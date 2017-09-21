EXCLUSIVE: Bethenny Frankel on Skin Cancer Scare and Returning to 'RHONY': 'I Will Probably Be Back'
Bethenny Frankel would never say no to returning to The Real Housewives of New York City.
ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the 47-year-old reality star and businesswoman at the Shark Tank premiere event panel earlier this week, where she dished on going back to the Bravo series as well as opening up about her skin cancer scare.
"I'm OK, it's here. There's a mark that I had removed," Frankel explained. "I had to have it tested … So now I have to get what's called a Mohs procedure and have it removed. And then a plastic surgeon, close up, so it's not great and I do wear some protection and I do wear hats. But it's, you know, it's scary. It's kinda, you hear the word cancer in any form and it makes you nervous. But I am OK, totally OK."
The Skinnygirl mogul will be a guest "Shark" on the upcoming season of Shark Talk, and while she may have moved on to new projects after spending several years on RHONY, Frankel does see herself returning to the reality show that made her a household name.
"I think I will probably be back, to be honest," she shared. "I mean, I don't play that game where I pretend I'm not coming back. Bravo's a great partner, the show has been great to me and vice versa and, I mean, you know, it's a good gig and I'm lucky to have it."
Frankel also gave us her thoughts on her former co-stars, Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino Jr's, recent split.
"I feel for Luann and Tom. They don't have kids, which is great. It was a very short marriage. They don't have to divide anything," she explained. "They've both moved on with their lives, it appears, and you know, it's unfortunate, but you have to go with your gut and Luann knew who he was. I think she just wanted to, you know, let the romance and the passion and the idea of the fantasy take over. But, I mean, I did tell her what I felt and I'm sorry that I was right. I'm sorry that I was right."
As Frankel gears up to be a guest on the ninth season of Shark Tank, she says the "Sharks" have "been so welcoming to me and I loved the experience." So what advice would she give contestants and young entrepreneurs?
"You have to be focused if you really want to be an entrepreneur," Frankel expressed. "You have to be focused. I would say to myself, pick one thing and do it really well rather than grabbing at straws everywhere. But, you know, you have to go through it. I don't know if I would've listened. You have to just go through it and you gotta stick to your idea."
The new season of Shark Tank premieres Oct. 1 at 9 p.m./8 p.m.central on ABC.