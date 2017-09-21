EXCLUSIVE: Bethenny Frankel on Skin Cancer Scare and Returning to 'RHONY': 'I Will Probably Be Back'

The Skinnygirl mogul will be a guest "Shark" on the upcoming season of Shark Talk, and while she may have moved on to new projects after spending several years on RHONY, Frankel does see herself returning to the reality show that made her a household name.

"I think I will probably be back, to be honest," she shared. "I mean, I don't play that game where I pretend I'm not coming back. Bravo's a great partner, the show has been great to me and vice versa and, I mean, you know, it's a good gig and I'm lucky to have it."

Frankel also gave us her thoughts on her former co-stars, Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino Jr's, recent split.

"I feel for Luann and Tom. They don't have kids, which is great. It was a very short marriage. They don't have to divide anything," she explained. "They've both moved on with their lives, it appears, and you know, it's unfortunate, but you have to go with your gut and Luann knew who he was. I think she just wanted to, you know, let the romance and the passion and the idea of the fantasy take over. But, I mean, I did tell her what I felt and I'm sorry that I was right. I'm sorry that I was right."