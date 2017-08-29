EXCLUSIVE: Beyonce's Pastor Reveals She's Already Made a 'Significant Donation' to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Rasmus also praises Tina's charitable efforts over the years, and said that the mother of two has an "amazing heart."

"When Hurricane Katrina hit, they were present for us," Rasmus says of the Knowles family. "When Ike devastated Houston, they were present for us, and times in between, so now won't be any different. I'm counting on them right now."

As for what's already underway, Rasmus says they're helping to reach the most needy in Houston.

"Right now, we are setting up a donations and collections center where we can collect some really needed items for people who have been forced out of their homes, acting sort of as a center for all of the materials and goods folks are going to need to rebuild," he says about his current efforts. "We are also going to be coordinating volunteers who are going to go into these neighborhoods, and start helping to rebuild some of these homes for the most needy in our city."

Rasmus says those who want to help can visit the Bread of Life, Inc. website, or stop by St. John's Church in downtown Houston to drop off non perishable items or to sign up to volunteer.

For more on how to help/donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, please click here.