EXCLUSIVE: 'Big Bang Theory' Star Kunal Nayyar Teases What to Expect in Season 11 After Cliffhanger Proposal

Does Amy say yes?

That's the question fans want to know after watching Sheldon propose in Big Bang Theory's season 10 finale -- but the cast isn't spilling the beans!

"I can't tell you," Kunal Nayyar teased to ET's Brice Sander at Audi's pre-Emmys party at the Highlight Room atop Dream Hotel in Hollywood on Thursday.

"But I'll tell you so far we've shot almost four episodes, we're in the middle of our fifth, and I can't tell you how good the writing is this season," he shared. "You know, season 11, it just keeps getting stronger and stronger, and we feel so lucky to be back and to be stronger than ever."