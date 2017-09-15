EXCLUSIVE: 'Big Bang Theory' Star Kunal Nayyar Teases What to Expect in Season 11 After Cliffhanger Proposal
Does Amy say yes?
That's the question fans want to know after watching Sheldon propose in Big Bang Theory's season 10 finale -- but the cast isn't spilling the beans!
"I can't tell you," Kunal Nayyar teased to ET's Brice Sander at Audi's pre-Emmys party at the Highlight Room atop Dream Hotel in Hollywood on Thursday.
"But I'll tell you so far we've shot almost four episodes, we're in the middle of our fifth, and I can't tell you how good the writing is this season," he shared. "You know, season 11, it just keeps getting stronger and stronger, and we feel so lucky to be back and to be stronger than ever."
So Nayyar won't say whether Amy accepts Sheldon's proposal, but he did reveal that fans (and Sheldon!) will get an answer.
"There will be an answer this season one way or the other," he promised.
"I thought that the season finale last season was some of the best 22 minutes of television I've ever witnessed. Then when I read this one, then we shot it, this is, in my opinion, some of the best 22 minutes in television," he added. "We beat our season 10 finale by a lot, in my opinion."
As for whether Raj will follow his friends as they settle down, Nayyar said he's happy just playing a bachelor.
"The fun is being the consummate bachelor, because I really get to explore that side of his character," he expressed. "I think if he was to just find love, not that it would be easy, but if he were to find love than I wouldn't get to explore the many nuances of his character."
"I'm enjoying sort of his single-hood or living vicariously through Raj," Nayyar, who has been married since 2011, joked. "That's probably not the best person to live vicariously through... but I think he's going to try and he's going to continue to struggle."
Big Bang Theory returns Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
