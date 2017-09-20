EXCLUSIVE: 'Big Brother' 19 Winner Josh Martinez Says He's 'Completely Shocked' By His Victory: 'It's Crazy!'

After one of the most contentious seasons in Big Brother history, houseguest Josh Martinez walked away victorious on Wednesday, and the 23-year-old Miami native said the outcome came as a total surprise.

ET's Brice Sander caught up with the season 19 champ after his big win, where Martinez admitted he never thought he had a chance after getting into the final three against odds-on frontrunner Paul Abrahamian and Christmas Abbot.

"No shot, not at all. I don't even know what's going on," he exclaimed. "I don't even think I won. It's crazy… I'm completely shocked."

After a bitter and aggressive jury segment, Big Brother 19's finale came down to the vote of Cody Nickson, who had been a rival of both Martinez and Abrahamian throughout the season.