EXCLUSIVE: ‘Big Brother’ Alums Reunite for Epic ‘BB Comics’ Shoot -- and React to Season 19 aka ‘Big Paul!’

Those Big Brother comics are coming to life!

Only ET was on set as CBS reunited nine former houseguests -- Dan Gheesling, Nicole Franzel, Victor Arroyo, James Huling, Da’Vonne Rogers, Austin Matelson, Caleb Reynolds, Jessie Godderz and Frankie Grande -- to take their BB Comics characters, first introduced in season 16, off the page and onto the big small screen for a mock movie trailer set to air during Sunday’s episode.

“Essentially what we're doing is, we're making Revengers, an Avengers-type movie trailer for the BB Comics competition,” Victor explains.

Each of the former players will channel the personas they were given on their respective seasons. So, Victor is “El Fit Vic,” Nicole is “October-Fist,” James is “Colonel Camo,” Da’Vonne is “Momma Day,” Austin is “The Barbarian,” Caleb is “Beast Mode Cowboy,” Jessie is “Mr. Pec-Tacular” and Frankie is “The Flamingo!” As for Dan, well, he didn’t get a cover on either of his seasons.

“It’s a surprise,” he teases. “You’ll have to wait and see.”