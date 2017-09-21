EXCLUSIVE: ‘Big Brother’ Couple Jessica and Cody Talk Next Relationship Steps -- Is Someone Moving?

Jody forever!

Big Brother power couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are in it for the long haul. ET caught up with the pair in the Big Brother backyard after Wednesday night’s finale, where Cody called Jessica his “forever girl.”

“I am just extremely happy to be with her,” he shares, with a smile. “I haven't been around somebody I trusted for who knows how long. So, I'm just happy to be around somebody I can trust.”

Cody wouldn’t reveal the first thing he thought when he saw Jessica on the Big Brother stage after five weeks apart (“It’s not appropriate for television!”), but he will follow her lead when it comes to next steps -- which might mean a move for one of them. Cody lives in Dallas, while Jess calls Los Angeles home.