EXCLUSIVE: ‘Big Brother’ Couple Mark and Elena Plan to Turn Showmance Into Real-Life Romance in Dallas

Marlena forever?

Big Brother couple Mark Jansen and Elena Davies plan to turn their showmance into a real-life relationship outside the house. ET caught up with the couple after the season 19 finale on Wednesday night.

“I’m crazy about her,” Mark spills. “I didn't expect to have this strong of feelings, these strong of feelings for her. It'll be interesting to see what happens when we step out in the real world. I mean, I'm excited! I'm planning on going down to Dallas for a little bit.”

“We had some back and forth in the house,” Elena admits. “It was more so back and forth with me, and a lot of just forth with him.”

“I tried very hard to keep my mental health in mind whilst trying to start a relationship with him, and it was challenging to do so in that environment,” she adds. “But the jury house was a nice break. There's no camera, no pressure. So, I would say we passed phase one, and phase two -- he's gonna come hang out in Dallas for a while after this all wraps up and we'll see what happens with phase three of the relationship, if we can make it in the real world.”